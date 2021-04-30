Scott Courtney (pictured) is eagerly looking forward to this weekend’s opening of the 2021 speedway season, albeit strictly behind closed doors.



Berwick Bandits boss is preparing for the visit of the Armadale Devils in the SGB National League with tapes up at 7pm. They square up to the home side, newly-formed Berwick Bullets.



The match will be broadcast live via the club’s Pay Per View platform at www.berwickspeedway.com



The stream starts at 6:45pm with tapes-up at 7pm and the price until Saturday is £6.99 and on Saturday £7.99.



Courtney said: “We can’t wait for the action to start so please join us, and, if you have the technology, cast the broadcast onto your smart TV.”

