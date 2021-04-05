Whether you’re running your own business or managing a company, water expenses can quickly add up in the workplace. Employees and customers, in some cases, use water on a daily basis for flushing the toilet, washing hands, washing up and cleaning purposes to name a few. The good news is that taking steps to conserve water use in the office is easier than ever and can significantly contribute to becoming an environmentally-friendlier business.

Arrange a Water Audit

Your business water supplier may be able to conduct a water audit at your premises to provide more information on where water is being wasted. The auditor will look at all areas of the business where water is used to provide you with a report that you can use to make further decisions about how water can be conserved. Along with providing information on where your employees and customers might be over-using water, you will also be told about any leaks and other sources of water wastage that are discovered during the audit. Click here to find out more about what your water supplier can do for you.

Employee Education

Many people waste water without even realising that they are doing so. Leaving the tap running when doing the dishes, for example, is a common occurrence that many people do without realising just how much water is used. One of the best ways to prevent water wastage in your company is to provide your employees with more information on how they can conserve water when carrying out daily tasks such as cleaning.

Photo by Jong Marshes on Unsplash





Install Water Restrictors

You can find many devices that can be fitted to water-using fixtures in your company in order to restrict the amount of water that is used each time. For example, taps that automatically run with a sensor when hands are placed underneath them and turn off automatically after each use can help prevent water from being wasted by taps being left turned on accidentally. You can use devices on toilets that limit the amount of water used per flush to the very minimum.

Greywater

Depending on the type of business that you run or manage, you may be able to make use of greywater in various ways. Greywater is non-drinkable water that is collected through rain or when cleaning, for example. It can be used in a range of ways to save on using water from the mains, such as for flushing the toilet or watering plants.

Leak Detection

Finally, leaks in pipes are a common source of wasted water in commercial properties. Many times, leaks that are not serious or obvious can go undetected for a long time. Understanding the warning signs of leaks including unexplained higher water bills, visible mould and mildew and stains on ceilings, walls and floors is important. A leak detection service can help you find leaks and repair them quickly.

Water bills are a necessary expense for most businesses, but there are several ways to ensure that you are not paying more than you absolutely need to.

