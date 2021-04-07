Mark Greenaway’s Grazing by Mark Greenaway at the Waldorf Caledonian will reopen on 21 May 2021 and will be celebrating two years there.

Until May you can order a takeaway from the fine dining restaurant whether you are in Wigtown or Wick.

The four-course menu can now be sent to you at home.

The menu includes:

Starter of Vodka-Cured Scottish Salmon

Served with Whipped Ricotta / Black Garlic Mayonnaise / Pickled Cucumber / Sourdough Crackers / Sorrel Oil

Main of Handmade Oxtail Raviolo

Served with Roasted Parsnip / Parsnip Purée / Wilted Kale / Pickled Radish / Spring Onion / Beef & Miso Broth

Cheese course of St Andrews Cheddar

Served with Apple & Date Chutney / Oatcakes

Dessert of Chef Mark Greenaway’s signature Peanut Caramel Cheesecake

Served with Burnt Orange Jelly / Salted Caramel / Peanut Tuille

The price is £85 for two people including delivery. Each dish is fully prepared by the Grazing by Mark Greenaway chefs for you to cook and enjoy in the comfort of your home and the packaging is eco-friendly and recyclable.

Delivery to anywhere outside Edinburgh is available for Friday 16 and 23 April 2021. Otherwise in Edinburgh Collection and local delivery to postcodes EH1 – 17 is available each week from Thursday to Saturday between 12-3pm.

www.markgreenaway.com/further-afield

