The Scottish Government has given approval to allow spectators up to 25% of the stadium capacity (approximately 12,000 – based on the UEFA EURO 2020 venue overlay and seating configuration) for each of the four games to be staged at Hampden Park.

This will be subject to continued progress with reducing the prevalence of the virus and the roll-out of the vaccination programme.

fbpic- First Minister’s Questions FMQs. Nicola Sturgeon MSP First Minister today during Covid-19 social distancing First Ministers Questions at the Scottish Parliament Holyrood Edinburgh. Scottish Lockdown Coronavirus. Scotland Scottish politics. Wednesday 24 June 2020. Poolphoto/Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily MailPicture FRASER BREMNER (date taken)24.06.2020(digital image) tel 07976 414 878 email fbremnerinfo@yahoo.co.uk

The games to be played at the national stadium are Scotland v Czech Republic. Kick-off 2pm on Monday 14 June. Croatia v Czech Republic Kick-off 5pm on Friday 18 June, Croatia VS Scotland. Kick-off 8pm Tuesday 22 June and one of the knock out games with teams still to be decided Kick-off 8pm on Tuesday 29 June

Commenting on the news First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “I’m delighted we have been able to confirm that, thanks to Scotland’s progress in suppressing COVID-19, 12,000 spectators will be able to attend Hampden for the four EURO 2020 games this summer.

“This is a significant moment which celebrates just how far Scotland has come in tackling the COVID pandemic. Allowing fans to come together to watch Scotland play at our national stadium is a huge milestone, thanks to the dedication of fans sticking to the public health guidance.

“The restrictions set out over the last year have been really difficult for everyone – but I am looking forward to joining the Tartan Army in cheering on Scotland in June at Hampden Park.

“The country has delivered for the fans – now it’s all eyes on the team to deliver the results”

Like this: Like Loading...