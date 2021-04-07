STUNNING FARMHOUSE STYLE DETACHED HOME IS FINAL PROPERTY AT THE PADDOCKS, POWMILL

Exceptional country home from Webster Homes is available with optional paddock land for ponies or a larger adventure garden

Webster Homes, known for high specification country properties with a bespoke feel, is down to its final property at The Paddocks, Powmill by Dollar.

The Paddocks, which includes the option of additional paddock land purchased with the sale of each home, has offered four steading style homes, together with two detached five bedroom properties. Following swift sales, the development now only has one detached farmhouse style property for sale, complete with four spacious bedrooms and priced at £750k.

The additional paddock land can be purchased for £10k, and can be used for grazing horses or ponies, or simply to add to the size of garden for the property, perhaps to create a fabulous adventure playground for children.

With a background in craftsmanship and private housebuilding, Webster Homes uses the very latest techniques and finest materials to create energy efficient properties that offer the occupants lower running costs. It has recently sold out of its Gairneybank development, near Kinross, which offered four large contemporary country homes, two with self contained “granny flat” accommodation above their triple garages.

Subject to build schedule, Webster Homes additionally offers buyers the opportunity to put their own stamp onto their properties at a very early stage, incorporating extras such as log burning stoves, sunrooms, and layout changes.

Offering quick access to the central belt’s road network, with the major cities of Stirling, Perth, and Edinburgh within commuting distance, living at Powmill gives occupants the best of both worlds- a country lifestyle that is not too remote. Close to Dollar with its excellent private schooling, the village is just along the road from the charming Hillfoot villages.

Specification in the final property at The Paddocks, Powmill is excellent, with a luxury kitchen with built in appliances, a SONOS state of the art Surround Sound system throughout the home, solid oak doors, skirtings, and facings, fitted wardrobes, underfloor heating, luxury bathroom, and indulgent en-suites. The buyer can choose from a choice of quality flooring throughout.

Many other luxury extras are available to spec into this stunning home, such as a wine cooler, a luxury coffee machine, a hot water tap, and an American style Fridge Freezer.

“This final detached country home is truly impressive, a traditional farmhouse style, but given a contemporary twist with a fabulous as included specification,” said Daniel Webster. “The buyer of this property can enjoy putting their own stamp onto it from our range of extras and upgrades.”

“Sales have gone really well here at The Paddocks. It’s a great location, with picturesque scenery all around, but also easy commuting links across the Central Belt. If you have ponies or horses, or would like to acquire some, it’s a bonus to be able to graze them right beside your home by buying our additional paddock land. This is another reason this development has been so popular, with other buyers already having taken advantage of this paddock land for ponies or to add to the size of their gardens. Children living here can have a magical time in a safe and secure adventure style playground.”

A £2000 deposit secures this final property at The Paddocks, Powmill. Call Morgans on 01577 547011 for further details.

Check out webster homes at www.websterhomes.co.uk

