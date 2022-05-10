A new development at Wester Balgedie will offer three luxury country homes which meet the gold standard in sustainability.

Kinross based Webster Homes, which has made its name building luxury, eco friendly country homes across Perth & Kinross-shire, has announced its soon to be new development, the third it has launched to market.

Subject to planning being approved, which is expected to be in the next few months, Webster Homes is to build three exceptional family homes at Wester Balgedie, just over four miles from Kinross. These striking properties, with air source heat pumps and solar panels, will meet a gold standard in sustainability.

Along with being constructed from the very finest materials, such as Siberian Larch, with zinc roofs, they will have an entire glass gable end to make the very most of the amazing views towards Loch Leven.

In terms of specification, the properties at Wester Balgedie will once again continue offer the Webster Homes signature look and finish, with a rollcall of top suppliers combining to present a 21st Century country home totally at ease in its setting.

This includes luxury fitted kitchens with built in appliances, together with SONOS who will provide a state of the art Surround Sound system throughout each home. Each property has solid oak doors, skirtings, and facings, fitted wardrobes, underfloor heating, luxury bathrooms and en-suites, and is complete with a choice of quality flooring.

Having sold its first development at Gairneybank, Kinross – offering five detached country homes – from plan, Webster Homes has gone on to experience a similar demand at The Paddocks, Powmill, a development of luxury steading style homes, together with two detached farmhouse style homes. All but one of the properties have now been sold from plan, with the development being shortlisted in a prestigious Property Awards scheme.

“We are delighted to announce that this new development is coming soon, subject to a successful planning application,” said Daniel Webster.

“We are continuing with our unique selling point of choosing the very best rural locations at which to build. We create exclusive hamlets of superbly finished homes, on large plots, that are perfectly in tune with their surroundings. With a background in craftsmanship and private housebuilding, we use the very latest techniques to create energy efficient properties that offer the occupants lower running costs.”

“Subject to build schedule, we offer our buyers the opportunity to put their own stamp onto their properties at a very early stage, incorporating extras such as log burning stoves, sunrooms, and layout changes,” said Daniel.

Offering quick access to the central belt’s road network, with the major cities of Perth and Edinburgh within commuting distance, living at Wester Balgedie gives occupants the best of both worlds- a country lifestyle that is not too remote. Living in this part of Scotland is ideal for cycling, walking, fishing and horse riding, with numerous country Inns and independent shops to explore.

Tel 01577 864606, hello@websterhomes.co.uk to register interest in this development.

www.websterhomes.co.uk

