LAST CHANCE TO BUY AT THE PADDOCKS, POWMILL

Final luxury steadings home from Webster Homes is available with optional paddock land for ponies or a larger adventure garden.

Kinross based Webster Homes, known for high specification country properties with a bespoke feel, is down to its final property at The Paddocks, Powmill by Dollar.

The Paddocks, which includes the option of additional paddock land purchased with the sale of each home, has offered four steading style homes, together with two detached five bedroom properties. Following swift sales, the development now only has one steadings property for sale, a four bedroom design, priced at £495k.

The additional paddock land can be purchased for £10k, and can be used for grazing horses or ponies, or simply to add to the size of garden for the property, perhaps to create a fabulous adventure playground for children.

With a background in craftsmanship and private housebuilding, Webster Homes uses the very latest techniques and finest materials to create energy efficient properties that offer the occupants lower running costs. It has recently sold out of its Gairneybank development, near Kinross, which offered four large contemporary country homes, two with self contained “granny flat” accommodation above their triple garages.

Subject to build schedule, Webster Homes additionally offers buyers the opportunity to put their own stamp onto their properties at a very early stage, incorporating extras such as log burning stoves, sunrooms, and layout changes.

Offering quick access to the central belt’s road network, with the major cities of Stirling, Perth, and Edinburgh within commuting distance, living at Powmill gives occupants the best of both worlds- a country lifestyle that is not too remote. Close to Dollar with its excellent private schooling, the village is just along the road from the charming Hillfoot villages.

Specification in the final property at The Paddocks, Powmill is excellent, with a luxury kitchen with built in appliances, a SONOS state of the art Surround Sound system throughout the home, solid oak doors, skirtings, and facings, fitted wardrobes, underfloor heating, a luxury bathroom and en-suites, and the buyer can choose from a choice of quality flooring.

Many other luxury extras are available to spec into this stunning home, such as a wine cooler, a luxury coffee machine, a hot water tap, and an American style Fridge Freezer.

“We are delighted to be down to our final property here at The Paddocks, with plenty more coming from Webster Homes in 2021. Buyers here have clearly been impressed by the great location, the high specification of the homes, and the fact that you can put your own stamp on the properties. If you have ponies or horses, it’s a bonus to be able to graze them right beside your home,” said Daniel Webster of Webster Homes.

A £2000 deposit secures this final property at The Paddocks, Powmill. Call Morgans on 01577 547011 for further details.

Check out webster homes at www.websterhomes.co.uk.

