Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing 18-year-old man from Drylaw.

Lewis McKenzie was last seen around 6pm on Monday, 18 January, 2021 at an address in Wester Drylaw Park.

He is described as a white man, around 6ft tall, of a medium build with short brown hair, ginger beard stubble, blue eyes and a crack on his front tooth.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey and black Under Armour jacket, joggers, grey or black trainers and was carrying an orange Sainsbury’s bag.

Inspector Claire Masterton, of Edinburgh Police Division, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Lewis and are appealing for assistance to help trace him safe and well.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information on his whereabouts to come forward and speak to police.

“If you notice anyone matching this description please get in contact with officers.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0301 of Tuesday, 19 January, 2021.”

