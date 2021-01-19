DM Hall one of Scotland’s biggest firms of chartered surveyors has recruited four experienced professionals – and they have all previously worked for the firm. This is a major investment for the company’s Edinburgh-based operations.

Jonny Mitchell, a commercial valuation specialist, Ian Davidson, who focuses on commercial valuation, Charlie Barrett, a residential valuation expert and Philip Bell, a building surveyor, have all re-joined DM Hall and are now set to boost the growth and development of the Edinburgh office in 2021.

Alan Gordon, DM Hall’s Senior Partner said: “These re-hires of proven, seasoned professionals are a substantial investment in the future and a marker of our confidence in the opportunities available to DM Hall for expansion in Edinburgh.

“Beyond the immediate short-term, we believe that this potential already exists in the city and will become ever more apparent as the Covid-19 vaccine is rolled out and commercial life begins to return to normal.

“The recruitment by DM Hall of four highly accomplished Chartered Surveyors, all of whom have recently experienced working life in the offices of other highly-regarded businesses and have been attracted back to the dynamic working environment offered by DM Hall, is a major boost for our clients.

“Philip, Charlie, Ian and Jonny are most welcome returners and I know that each of them is raring to go once again, motivated to match the ambitions of the firm in our friendly, supportive and highly professional environment.”







L-R Charlie Barrett, Jonny Mitchell, Philip Bell and Ian Davidson

