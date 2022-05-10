A 62-year-old pedestrian who died in a road crash on Marionville Road has been named.

She was local woman Suzanne Farrell, and her family have issued a statement through Police Scotland.



Her daughter, Kerryann Hutchison, said: “My mum was honestly the sweetest, kindest, most loving, caring, gentle and beautiful soul, and enjoying life.



“She is sorely missed by everyone who knew her. I am broken by what has happened, as are the rest of the family and all friends who knew her.

“I would like to say thank you to the staff and customers of The Hoppy Bar, where she had been that night, for their help and support. I could not have coped without them. And a thank you to the emergency services.”



Officers are continuing with enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash which happened around 10.50pm on Friday, 6 May, 2022, and involved Ms Farrell and the driver of a silver Vauxhall Zafira.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, has been arrested and released pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information, who has not already spoken to officers, should call us on 101, quoting incident number 4131 of Friday, 6 May, 2022.

Suzanne Farrell who died following a road crash on Friday evening.

Like this: Like Loading...