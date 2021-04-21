The word is out. Hidden Door will be back this summer for an outdoor festival of music, visual art, theatre, dance and spoken word.

An early release of tickets go on sale today, and the events will take place from 15 – 19 September 2021 in a mystery location somewhere in Edinburgh.

Over the five days, Hidden Door will stage a series of specially commissioned collaborations with Scottish musicians and artists, creating visually stunning multimedia shows and immersive experiences.

The location of the festival remains a secret for now, but organisers have spent the past year exploring potential sites for staging a safe, physically distanced outdoor event.

David Martin, Creative Director of Hidden Door, said: “This event is going to be a great opportunity to get back together with friends and celebrate the return of live events and the amazing creativity that is still very much alive in this city, if hidden for the last year.

“We are going to create something special in a large outdoor space that will have enough room to spread out and feel free, yet at the same time give everyone something to share together. While there has been lots of arts happening online, we are crying out to share experiences together and create new memories. We will throw 18-months worth of pent up creative energy at this and create something truly memorable for the city.”

Tickets are available from noon on Thursday 22 April 2021 at www.hiddendoorblog.org/tickets or from Citizen Ticket. Once the full programme is announced, ticket holders will be able to select which days they would like to attend.

The first 150 tickets will include a free digital download of the new EP from electronic duo, Post Coal Prom Queen, who are currently curating Hidden Door’s next online live show.

The first Hidden Door took place in the vaults which are now lovely retail spaces on Market Street. Since then they have moved to King’s Stable Road,, now an Aparthotel, Leith Theatre which is moving steadily in the direction of renovation and then the State Cinema which is now flats. They have also produced online shows during the pandemic.

