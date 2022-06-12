More than 100 musicians came together on Sunday to learn and perform as a street band as part of this year’s Hidden Door Festival.

The event was organised by Edinburgh music collective, Tinderbox, just before their evening gig on the outdoor stage at the former Royal High School.

Music for the performance had been arranged for every instrument and for every level from beginner to advanced. After a two hour workshop, the street band played a joyous performance to a packed crowd on the East Terrace.

PHOTOS James Duncan

Musicians from Tinderbox, Oi Musica’s Brass Blast and Shunpike Social club were joined by individuals to create a mass band of drums, guitars, violins, trombones, trumpets, saxophones, clarinets, and flutes.

Jack Nissan from Tinderbox said: “It was amazing to see so many people playing music together and a brilliant way to celebrate Edinburgh’s new music instrument libraries!”

The performance was staged as a celebration of the launch of We Make Music instrument libraries, a brand new initiative that will allow people to borrow instruments from public libraries across Scotland.

The group are running a crowdfunding campaign looking for donations of both money and musical instruments for the libraries. More information can be found on their Crowdfunder page – https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/music-instrument-libraries

Hidden Door Festival continues at the Old Royal High School until 18 June. The full lineup and tickets are available at hiddendoorarts.org

