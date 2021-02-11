Hidden Door invites you to join them online as they search for the festival’s next venue.

The virtual venue hunt will begin series 3 of Hidden Door Live, which has broadcast the best of Scottish artistic talent to online audiences since the first lockdown.

Potential venues are being shown on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as Creative Director, David Martin, and the team share their top 21 dream locations for Hidden Door 2021.

With the aim of putting on a ground-breaking live event later this year, the team is exploring a variety of outdoor spaces which could be transformed into Covid-safe venues.

Venue Hunt ’21 started on 5 February 2021, with the audience being allowed glimpses of the venues across social media channels in the build up to two live shows which will take a closer look at some of the festival’s favourites.

The live shows on 19 February and 4 March will also feature guest performances from artists and musicians, within the covid-19 restrictions.

Musician Hamish Hawk will feature in the first live show on 19 February – performing live ‘somewhere in Edinburgh’.

The next series will be partly funded by the PRS Foundation’s Open Fund for Organisations, aimed at showcasing up and coming Scottish musical talent.

You can follow the hunt and get involved on Twitter @hiddendoorarts, Instagram @hiddendoorarts and Facebook @hiddendoor

Like this: Like Loading...