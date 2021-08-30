The work of more than twenty art graduates will be displayed at the Hidden Door Festival’s visual art exhibition from 15 to 19 September. The festival will take place in the shadow of the Granton Gasometer and the art will be displayed in a disused warehouse across the street.

But the festival’s crowdfunder must reach its goal of £10,000 before the end of this week so that the artists can be compensated for their work. Read more about how you can help here.

The visual artists lined up to take part in the Hidden Door Graduate Exhibition are:

Adela Kaluzinska, Alliyah Enyo, Becky Brewis, Cara Kennedy, Csian Jemecel Canave, Eilidh Nicoll, Elvey Stedman, Jack Waygood, Josie KO, Katelyn Grant, Keziah Macneill, Kirsten Millar, Leah Moodie, Madeleine Kaye, Martha Stefani-Bose, Martin Crawford, Mclaughlin + Williamson, Miriam Levi, Molly Kent, Paria Goodarzi, Rhona Sword, Sam M Harley, Scott Hunter and Verity Church.

They all graduated from the Edinburgh College of Art, Glasgow School of Art, Grays School of Art, University of Dundee, Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design and Edinburgh Napier University in 2020 or 2021.

The artists were chosen from Hidden Door’s Graduate Support Network, launched earlier this year to support recent graduates. These artists will be paid for their work through the proceeds raised from this year’s crowdfunder, and for many of them, it will be their first paid creative opportunity.

To support the plans, organisers launched a crowdfunder to raise £10,000, with supporters able to pick from a wide range of rewards including an immersive treasure hunt experience through the festival grounds, exclusive hand-printed T-shirts from Acorn Print Studio, VIP passes for the festival and limited edition prints by Hidden Door artists.

Jill Martin Boulalaxia, Visual Art Curator, said: “Hidden Door is committed to supporting emerging creative talent, providing a platform for showcasing work and collaborative projects.

“The graduate exhibition at this year’s festival is the first of many exciting opportunities being made available through our Graduate Support Network. We really hope people will get on board with our vision and help us transform this incredible space.”

Opening daily from Wednesday 15 – Sunday 19 September, the Granton Gasworks site will feature two stages for live music and other performances, with dynamic lighting on the giant gasholder to be programmed in time with the music to create a stunning visual experience for festival-goers. The neighbouring warehouse will be home to the art exhibition and a number of performances.

Hidden Door are working with Edinburgh College, who have provided access to the West Short Road site for this year’s festival. The event will also provide a platform for students to get involved, gaining inspiration and experience to boost their future careers.

Edinburgh brewer Innis & Gunn is sponsoring this year’s festival and will be pouring a selection of their premium beers at pop-up bars across the Granton site.

Hidden Door is an arts organisation which aims to open up urban spaces as a platform for new and emerging artists, musicians, theatre makers, performers, film makers and poets. Through organising temporary events Hidden Door works to showcase new work and create engaging environments for the public to experience, explore and discover.

