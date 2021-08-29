Spartans welcomed Caledonian Braves to a sun drenched Ainslie Park for yesterday’s Scottish Lowland Football League match.

Dougie Samuels men went into the game with stalwart Blair Carswell after the keeper was injured in last week’s game.

Aaron Murrell scored for Spartans from the penalty spot.

Spartans almost took the lead in the opening minutes when Lennon Walker broke into the box but his shot was saved by Chris Henry in the Braves goal.

Spartans were dominant in long spells and played some great passing football but struggled to find a breakthrough.

The visitors broke the deadlock with only their second chance on goal just before the interval when Calum Breadner got on the end of a low cross and flicked the ball beyond the advancing keeper and into the net to give Ricky Waddell’s side the lead.

Into the second half and Braves extended their lead when Breadner picked up the ball in the Spartans half and his strike from a full 30yards out nestled low in the bottom corner of the net.

Spartans pulled one back after Walker was fouled in the Braves box and Aaron Murrell stepped up and converted the spot kick, sending the keeper the wrong way with his thundering strike.

Braves almost got another after a terrific passing move saw the ball played to Ryan Armstrong in the Spartans box, the youngster showed great composure as he turned the defender and his delicately placed shot beat the keeper but hit the woodwork before the danger was cleared.

Sam Newman almost levelled the game with a stunning strike on the volley from the edge of the box but the strike went just wide of the target.

Despite dominating the game Spartans couldn’t find a leveller and the visitors took all three points.

Elsewhere Civil Service Strollers had a share of the spoils at Alloa as they faced Broomhill.

Gary Jardine’s side found themselves a goal behind at the interval before a Kosakov double put them in front but with five minutes to go Broomhill levelled to ensure a share of the spoils.

