Charity Paths for All, Scotland’s national walking charity, has suggestions for ways that Edinburgh families can beat boredom, and freshen up their walking routes.

Paths for All has launched its Spring Path Days campaign to help inspire families to enjoy the country’s outdoors with nature-based activities, whilst also reaping the benefits of physical activity.

The campaign includes 30 days of activity ideas, an online content hub, and £1000 worth of outdoor educational prizes for schools and children to win throughout April.

Edinburgh has a host of parks and scenic walking routes making for the perfect family day out, with additional activity ideas available on the content hub to keep children entertained.

The Spring Path Day campaign encourages families to try activities such as den building, tree ID, litter picking, walking games and wildlife spotting at their favourite local spots.

With restrictions allowing Scots to travel further afield, Paths for All is helping families remember amazing places to walk and meet-up with friends or family at one of these great spots in Edinburgh.

Calton Hill. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Calton Hill

A small hill located in the centre of Edinburgh taking roughly five minutes to get to the top from a staircase at Regent Road on the South side, or Royal Terrace on the North side, with panoramic views of the city.

Dalmeny Estate

Families can enjoy a scenic walk through varied woodland with coastal views along the Firth of Forth through the Dalmeny Estate, starting and ending at the Hawes Inn in South Queensferry.

Holyrood Park

Holyrood Park is a royal park in central Edinburgh and is perfect for a family stroll or picnic date, with a host of hills and lochs to explore within.

Arthur’s Seat

Arthur’s Seat is an extinct volcano which is the main peak of the group of hills in Holyrood Park sitting 251m above sea level providing excellent views of the city, the walk takes around one hour to reach the top.

Cammo Estate

Often described as Edinburgh’s Hidden Gem, the estate is a very popular nature reserve with dog walkers and is home to a wide variety of wildlife.

Promenades at Portobello, Silverknowes and Cramond

Edinburgh has miles of unspoilt beaches with a host of transport links available to take you there for the perfect family day out by the seaside, or for a different walking route with a host of options along the promenade.

The Meadows

One of the most popular parks in Edinburgh, The Meadow offers something for everyone including the biggest play area in the city, large grassed areas, tennis courts, cafes and toilets.

King George VI Park at Scotland Street

A park of winding paths, lawns and play area set in a historic part of the city connected to the Rodney Street Tunnel which forms part of the National Cycle Network.

Inverleith Park

Find yourself a picnic spot in the large grass area and spend a full day relaxing in the park with something to entertain the whole family, from feeding the ducks to playing in the park.

Royal Botanic Gardens of Edinburgh

A pleasant spot for all the family with the 72 acres of garden and nature to explore with views of the capital’s skyline located just a mile from the city centre.

Rona Gibb, Senior Manager at Paths for All, said: “Fresh air, being outdoors and connecting with

nature is a fun way to socialise with family and friends safely, whilst being positive for our physical and mental health.

“Walking is key to leading a happy and healthy life. As the weather gets warmer and the nights get lighter, there is no better time to incorporate it into your family routine, even if it is just a short walk to school or round the block.

“The Spring Path Days online hub provides a tonne of ideas for families, and offers something to

suit all interests – there is also a selection of competitions to get involved in!”

The charity is encouraging families across Scotland to get involved in its seasonal campaign by sharing a photo of what they have been doing this spring.

All participants will be entered automatically into a prize draw which will see 10 individuals win a den-building kit. One lucky winner will also win a £500 voucher for their school to spend on outdoor educational resources. Entries close on 30 April.

Enter here: https://form.typeform.com/to/MokcLffC?typeform-medium=embed-snippet

Paths for All’s focus is clear: it wants to get Scotland walking: everyone, every day, everywhere. For more information on Paths for All, visit: https://www.pathsforall.org.uk

Edinburgh Botanic Gardens. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

