Edinburgh beauty spots celebrated during National Walking Month.
People in Edinburgh are being asked to step up as part of a month-long celebration of walking.
Walking charity, Paths for All, is shining the spotlight on local champions and community locations such as paths and parks to mark the start of its National Walking Month campaign in May.
Individuals are being asked to share their walking stories and favourite local routes in a bid to encourage more people to get active, enjoy the outdoors and connect with nature.
Those eager to shine a spotlight on their walking and wheeling journey can share their story on the Paths for All website by filling out a short form.
Kevin Lafferty, Chief Executive Officer of Paths for All, said: “Walking is the easiest and most accessible way to keep active, and we’re lucky that Scotland is blessed with wonderful walking routes. Even in cities and towns, you are never far away from a green space filled with nature.
“That’s why as part of National Walking Month, we’re sharing the stories of Scottish walkers. We would love to hear from a diverse range of people and encourage anyone with their own tale to tell to come forward.
“We hope sharing these stories will inspire like-minded individuals to walk more, helping to achieve our ambition of creating a walking society aimed at providing more opportunities and better environments for everyone in Edinburgh.
“May is the perfect month to head outdoors and enjoy the many physical, mental, social and environmental benefits that walking brings.”
This National Walking Month, the charity is encouraging Scots all over the country to walk or wheel every day in May with 31 ideas to help everyone to be active this spring.
Prizes will be up for grabs for individuals who take part in National Walking Month, with 10 Blacks vouchers worth £100 each on offer.
Paths for All has a clear and simple aim, which is to get Scotland walking: everyone, every day, everywhere. Walking outdoors is a fantastic way to boost your mood, clear your head and benefit from fresh air in local parks and greenspaces.
https://pathsforall.org.uk/win
Beltane 2023 – in photos
The traditional May Day festival was held on Calton Hill on Sunday evening. See what you missed here. All photos courtesy of Brian Anderson. (Some of these photos show people in various states of undress)