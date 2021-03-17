A CARE HOME has pulled out all the stops to celebrate St Patrick’s Day this year with a full themed week of activities for residents to enjoy.

Thanks to the hard work and creativity of its lifestyle and kitchen team, Edinburgh’s Cramond Residence has dedicated a full week to St Patrick’s Day, creating a series of themed activities and events for residents.

From learning about the history of St Patrick’s Day to enjoying Irish music and crafts, there are a variety of activities taking place and something planned for everyone to get involved in.

To top the celebrations off, the home will resume group socialising events from 17 March which will see friends reunite for the first time in months, whilst adhering to social distance guidelines.

A special menu has been prepared for 17 March celebrations, with themed snacks and refreshments available for every resident to enjoy.

James McDiarmid, Lifestyle Co-Ordinator at Cramond Residence, said: “It’s a really exciting time for us with restrictions are beginning to ease. We’re now able to bring our residents back to together for the first time in three months, and what better time to do this than on Paddy’s Day?

“This will be a celebration to remember as it is the first activity we are able to bring residents from different houses back together, following Scottish Government guidance.

“It’s been a really difficult time for residents – so everyone at the home is set to paint the town green.

“The whole team is looking forward to the social – reminiscing on past activities and the opportunity to resume socialisation in with small groups of residents.”

Residents at the home have been isolating across the nine self-contained small-group living units within the purpose-built care home, to help with infection control throughout the pandemic.

This has meant Lifestyle Coordinators at the plush home have been focused on delivering a rich activity schedule – virtually – having recently hosted a bespoke programme of virtual tours with the Edinburgh University Museums.

Activities at Cramond Residence are resident-led and aim to make life as fun and fulfilling as possible. The Lifestyle Team regularly plans new, exciting and engaging activities to incorporate into each month’s carefully-chosen programme and is looking forward to the residents enjoying activities together again.

Cramond Residence provides a combination of luxury accommodation and the highest quality of care.

It offers care for up to 74 residents following the small-group living concept in nine beautifully appointed houses, with all residents enjoying an exceptional range of amenities and activities, delicious food and bespoke care from our highly-trained team.

As well as the beautiful gardens, it also offers a library, a hair salon, a private, fine-dining space, a physiotherapy room and a cinema, which doubles as a large, multi-purpose space for a host of social events.

Places in the care home start from £1850 a week. To find out more, call 0131 341 4037 or visit https://cramondresidence.co.uk/

