Some people desperate to celebrate the Irish patron saint queued for four hours and longer to get into the Three Sisters in the Cowgate.
The non stop party atmosphere includes a special appearance from Jedward on Friday…doors opened at 8am and there were people still in the queue waiting to get in and join the fun.
All photos courtesy of Alan Simpson Photography.
Edinburgh Science Festival – fun for families
Edinburgh Science Festival runs from 1 to 16 April. It is intended to give people of all ages the chance to experiment, and these highlights are aimed at family fun. There are opportunities to perform a surgery, dig up a dinosaur, build a wind turbine and code your own robot at City Art Centre, or…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Science Festival – fun for families
Edinburgh locals offered affordable dental lifeline
EU experts target Brits for safe smile makeover alternative to “Turkey teeth” Self-conscious Scots who lack confidence in their smile are being offered a safe and affordable EU alternative to dreaded “Turkey teeth” – just as cheap flights launch from Edinburgh Airport. A highly respected expert in Croatia is offering affordable dental makeovers for British…
Continue Reading Edinburgh locals offered affordable dental lifeline
Letter from Scotland
“All the world’s a stage and men and women merely players.” I’ve been watching the week go by and imagining its various characters as actors in a Shakespearian “comedy” – an apparently light drama but one which has profound meaning. Take, for instance, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt. This thin, bolt-upright man strode…
Google News Showcase deal is a breakthrough for hyperlocal news
The Edinburgh Reporter is delighted to be one of 45 hyperlocal news websites which is becoming part of the Google News Showcase. ICNN has brokered a partnership between Google and the independent community news sector via its public interest news gateway: Ping News. In a watershed moment for the industry, Forty-five independent titles have signed up…
Continue Reading Google News Showcase deal is a breakthrough for hyperlocal news
Five things you need to know today
Mother’s Day treats For those of you celebrating with your mum there are lots of ideas of things to do together and where to take her, or someone you think of as a mum for a treat. Read more here New rules for short term lets All owners of short-term lets in Edinburgh are legally…
Scottish rugby player Rufus McLean given community service
Family of victim talks of pain endured. The former Glasgow Warriors rugby player Rufus McLean was given a community payback order at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, having pled guilty to almost two years of abusive behaviour towards his former girlfriend, Cara Haston. Sheriff Matthew Auchincloss ordered 120 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody,…
Continue Reading Scottish rugby player Rufus McLean given community service