Livingston company Workflo Solutions founded in 2007 has just expanded to East Lancashire. There are plans for the outsourced managed services provider to increase its workforce and they are moving to a 4000 square feet facility on the Rising Bridge Business Park in Accrington.

The company provides outsourced business services such as document management, print, scanning and VOIP telephony. It also provides IT support, data security and cloud computing.

Since it opened in Greater Manchester eighteen months ago the growth in business means they need another English location.

Managing Director, Michael Field recognises that the company is bucking the trend by expanding when the economy is affected by the pandemic, but he aims to help businesses recover quickly whenever offices can be fully staffed again.

Mr Field said: “Rising Bridge Business Park is a great location for the next chapter in our development. The past 18 months has told us we were correct to establish a hub in the north west of England and as the country gradually unlocks from the pandemic, we’ll be ready to meet customers at our new showroom suite to help them refine their requirements as they adapt to a changing work environment.

Accrington is an ideal location providing 4000 sq. ft across two floors – combining a reception and open plan office area on ground level, together with a full product showroom and document digitisation suite on the upper floor. This will shortly allow us to increase our staff complement as well, with five new positions immediately earmarked for the new facility.”

The company also has bases in Aberdeen and Glasgow.

