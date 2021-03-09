East of Scotland club Leith Athletic has marked its 25th anniversary by naming former player and Hibs legend Darren McGregor as the club’s first ambassador.

Darren was one of the club’s ‘originals’ joining as an 11-year-old in 1996 and was the captain of the team that won their first trophy, two-years later.

His performances attracted the attention of Cowdenbeath, whom he joined in August 2004 and helped to the Scottish Third Division title. Danny Lennon then secured his signature for St Mirren where he had to overcome adversity after suffering two cruciate ligament injuries.

His performances for the Buddies resulted in a move to Ibrox where after his one season he was awarded the club’s Player of the Year and Manager’s Player of the Year. Despite these awards, he was surprisingly released and was immediately snapped up by Hibs whom he helped to a memorable Scottish Cup win over his previous employers and the Championship title.

Gerry Freedman, the club’s founder and Honorary Life Chairman said: “Daz was a joy to coach all the way through his time with the club. He never gave less than 100% in every game, a big Leither he was the perfect example of a player playing for the jersey. He was and still is a lovely boy. His career since he left Leith Athletic is ‘Roy of the Rovers’ stuff and to overcome serious injury, not once but twice, to then go on and win the Scottish Cup with Hibs is truly inspiring, ‘Persevere’ could be his middle name. Daz is the perfect choice as the club’s first ever Ambassador and he has been a big part of our proud 25 year history. I have no doubt that Daz will embrace the role and help take the club forward to even greater things”.

Darren added: “I am honoured to be asked to be the club’s Ambassador. I spent all my Youth football years at Leith Athletic, from 11 years old until I signed for Cowdenbeath at 19, learning from some great coaches. The community feeling of the club then was very important and it is still the same today. I look forward to helping the club in any way I can in the future”.

A statement from Leith Athletic chairman Leighton Jones read: “As part of our 25-year celebrations, Leith Athletic Football Club are delighted and proud to announce that Darren McGregor has agreed to accept the role as our first ever Club Ambassador.

“At the start of the year, there were a couple of initiatives I wanted to take forward to mark our 25th anniversary. One of those was to appoint an ambassador who could act as a role model to every player within the club, whether a five-year-old starting out or an East of Scotland first-team player.

“In discussing the options with the club’s committee, there was only one name that epitomises everything that this community club is about.”

