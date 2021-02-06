Overnight road closures to carry out permanent repairs to potholes are planned at eight locations on the South East Scotland trunk road network next week.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland has been carrying out temporary repairs in these locations as and when potholes have appeared during recent winter weather, however overnight closures are now required in order to complete more extensive and longer lasting repairs.

Planned closures

From 20:00 on 8 February until 06:00 on 9 February:

A720 Baberton eastbound on-slip: Total Closure with nearside lane closure on A720. Diversion via B701 Wester Hailes Road and A71 Calder Road to join the A720 via the Calder eastbound on-slip.

From 20:00 on 9 February until 06:00 on 10 February:

M8 Junction 5 eastbound off-slip to Harthill: Total closure with diversion via M8 eastbound to Junction 4A, returning to exit the M8 via Junction 5 westbound off-slip.

Total closure with diversion via M8 eastbound to Junction 4A, returning to exit the M8 via Junction 5 westbound off-slip. M9 Junction 6 northbound on-slip from Earlsgate roundabout: Total closure with diversion via A905 to join the M9 via Junction 5 northbound on-slip.

From 20:00 on 10 February until 06:00 on 11 February:

M9 Junction 6 southbound off-slip to Earlsgate roundabout: Total closure with diversion via M9 southbound to Junction 5 off-slip, returning via the A905 northbound to Earlsgate Roundabout.

Total closure with diversion via M9 southbound to Junction 5 off-slip, returning via the A905 northbound to Earlsgate Roundabout. M9 Junction 10 northbound off-slip: Total closure with nearside lane closure on M9. Diversion via M9 northbound to Junction 11 Keir Roundabout, returning to exit the M9 via Junction 10 southbound off-slip.

From 20:00 on 11 February until 06:00 on 12 February:

A1 northbound between Wallyford and Old Craighall: Total closure with diversion via the A6094 Salters Road and the A68 to Millerhill Roundabout.

From 20:00 on 12 February until 06:00 on 13 February:

A1 northbound Bowerhouse off-slip: Total Closure of A1 northbound Bowerhouse off-slip, between Spott and Thistly Cross. Diversion via A1 northbound to Thistly Cross Roundabout and the B6370 to Pitcox Village, turning left to continue to Bowerhouse Junction.

Total Closure of A1 northbound Bowerhouse off-slip, between Spott and Thistly Cross. Diversion via A1 northbound to Thistly Cross Roundabout and the B6370 to Pitcox Village, turning left to continue to Bowerhouse Junction. A1 northbound between Thistly Cross and Abbotsview Junction: Total Closure with diversion via A199 westbound to rejoin the A1 at Abbotsview Junction.

Strict physical distancing protocols, in line with Scottish Government guidance, are in place to protect teams and ensure they remain safe on site.

Local authorities and the emergency services have been consulted to make them aware of these works in advance.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “This has been the coldest January in ten years, and adverse winter weather – particularly the freeze/thaw cycle – can have a serious impact on road surfaces. Our teams work to repair the worst affected areas as quickly as possible.

“Weekly safety inspections are carried out on all trunk roads to identify any defects requiring immediate attention. ‘Category 1’ defects, such as deep potholes which could present a danger, are recorded, temporarily repaired and then permanently repaired within 28 days.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by these overnight closures. These repairs will however reduce the need for further closures and will provide a safer and smoother surface for road users.

“Should anyone wish to report a specific trunk road defect they may do so via Transport Scotland’s Freephone Customer Care number 0800 028 1414, or through BEAR Scotland’s website under the ‘report a defect’ function.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland onwww.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org

Like this: Like Loading...