Overnight carriageway closures will be in place on the M90 on the nights of Tuesday 21 December and Wednesday 22 December, to allow defective expansion joints to be repaired on Humbie Rail Bridge.

The M90 northbound will be closed from M9 Junction 1A Kirkliston to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry, from 20:00 on 21 December until 05:00 on 22 December.

The M90 southbound will be closed from M90 Junction 1A Queensferry to M9 Junction 1A Kirkliston, from 20:00 on 22 December until 05:00 on 23 December.

The following diversion routes will be signposted:

Tuesday 21 December:

Traffic on the M9 northbound will be directed to exit at Junction 3 Burghmuir and continue via the A803 and the A904 to Queensferry.

will be directed to exit at Junction 3 Burghmuir and continue via the A803 and the A904 to Queensferry. Traffic on the M9 southbound will be directed to turn at M9 Junction 1 Newbridge, before joining the same diversion route as northbound M9 traffic.

will be directed to turn at M9 Junction 1 Newbridge, before joining the same diversion route as northbound M9 traffic. Traffic on the A90 will be unaffected.

Wednesday 22 December:

Traffic on the M90 southbound will be directed to follow the A90 from M90 Junction 1A Queensferry to Maybury Junction, before being directed south on Maybury Road to join the A8 Glasgow Road to M9 Junction 1 Newbridge.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s Bridges Manager for South East Scotland, said: “It is essential to close carriageways on the M90 on these nights to allow safe access for our operatives to repair expansion joints on Humbie Rail Bridge.

“We’ve scheduled the works at night to minimise disruption, however motorists planning to travel on the nights of 21 and 22 December should plan ahead and allow some extra time for their journey.

“We’re grateful to road users and local communities for their patience.”

All work is weather dependent and may be cancelled or postponed in the event of adverse conditions.

Real-time journey information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org

