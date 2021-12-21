Free portable business space available for free as residential sales complete at Edinburgh development

Places for People is calling on charities, community groups and social enterprises to find a suitable alternative use for its portable sales and marketing suite in Edinburgh.

The Group is donating its portable cabin, which is located at The Green at Longstone in Edinburgh, and is looking to link up with a local business, charity or community group which is in need of space to run its activities.

Places for People’s Regional Managing Director for Scotland, Willie Lockhart, explained more: “Our business has generated more than £165m in social value this past year across the UK, a testament to our commitment to the communities in which we work.

“We have a spacious cabin which can be transformed into an office space, production unit, room for a charity or even a play group. Applications are now open and we hope that organisations in Edinburgh and the surrounding area – such as social enterprises, charities, or a local volunteer group looking for a space to run their activities from – will come forward and take advantage of this portable space.”

Recent similar initiatives include offering space to social enterprises at Urban Eden in Edinburgh and at East Wick and Sweetwater development; the company also completed a series of DIY SOS style projects to help transform community centres in cities such as Edinburgh and Sheffield.

The Group is now accepting applications from local groups and businesses who will be able to relocate the Marketing Suite from Edinburgh to their chosen location.

The portable unit will need to be relocated from its current Edinburgh location at the new owner’s cost. Places for People will make a contribution to transportation costs.

Anyone wishing to apply for the sales and marketing suite portable cabin, which is 17m long x 5m wide and includes a kitchen and toilet, should email socialvalue@placesforpeople.co.uk with their completed application. The unit, once moved to its new location, will need to be connected to services including electric, water and sewerage at the owner’s cost. The deadline for the submission of applications is 10 January 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...