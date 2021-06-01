As part of a recruitment push, BEAR Scotland is hosting a “drive-thru drop-in” at its brand-new Bonnyrigg depot, just south of Edinburgh, giving potential candidates the chance to find out more about opportunities in a Covid-friendly way.

Drive-thru drop in:

Where: BEAR Depot, 4A Butlerfield Industrial Estate, Bonnyrigg, EH19 3JQ

When: 16:00-20:00 Wed 9 June 2020 and 16:00-20:00 Thurs 10 June 2020

BEAR Scotland took on responsibility for managing and maintaining the 506km of trunk roads from central Scotland to the Scottish Borders last year which also includes 757 bridges and structures including the Queensferry Crossing and the Forth Road Bridge.

BEAR intends increasing its roadworker team by up to 50 in depots throughout SE Scotland at Rosyth, Queensferry, Bonnyrigg, Burghmuir near Linlithgow, St Boswells, Eyemouth and Chryston near Moodiesburn.

Alasdair Allen, BEAR Scotland’s Senior Operations Manager for the South East Unit, explained the reasoning behind the innovative recruitment approach: “With COVID restrictions easing, we wanted to find a way to give those who might be interested the chance to hear more about the job opportunities at BEAR firsthand. Given our day job is roads, the drive-thru option seemed apt. The central location of our Bonnyrigg depot lent itself to the task.

“Members of our current Highway Maintenance teams will be on hand to answer any questions and give the low-down the opportunities available.

“Our contract with Transport Scotland is guaranteed to run for at least eight years, so a job with BEAR means long-term job security. There’s great satisfaction to be had providing an essential public service as part of our strong, resilient team – this is your chance to help ‘keep Scotland moving’.

“Roadworker jobs provide good opportunities for overtime, a varied workload and the opportunity work in some of Scotland’s most beautiful landscapes.

“Whatever your background and experience, we’re keen to hear from you. If you’re interested in taking your career to the next level with one of the leading companies in the industry, please get in touch.”

Like this: Like Loading...