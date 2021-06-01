Topping & Co have a range of online events coming up in June to entertain you.

There are six online author events this month. Of particular interest to readers in Edinburgh, there is one event with former Prime Minister and former Edinburgh University student Gordon Brown to discuss his new book Seven Ways to Change the World. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic Brown has thought about the major problems we must address as a global community.

Scottish sports broadcaster and dog-lover Andrew Cotter will mark the paperback release of his much-loved book Olive, Mabel and Me. This is the story of Cotter’s two labradors and is described as “hilarious and heartwarming”.

Lionel Shriver, author of We Need To Talk About Kevin, will discuss her latest novel Should We Stay Or Should We Go, a poignant tale.

The full list of June events includes:

