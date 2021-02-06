Zoos and aquariums in Scotland which are impacted financially by Covid-19 are invited to apply for a new round of government funding.

There is £2.5 million available to support care of animals and other key conservation work.

Minister for Rural Affairs and the Natural Environment Ben Macpherson said: “We recognise this has been a challenging year for zoos and aquariums across Scotland. COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the sector, with restrictions affecting visitor numbers – an important source of revenue for zoos and aquariums.

“While some of the wider business support packages have helped the sector, we recognise that many zoos and aquariums face significant ongoing costs to look after the animals and wildlife in their care.

“I would encourage zoos and aquariums to apply to this enhanced fund, as it is important that their conservation work is able to continue.”

The Scottish Zoo and Aquarium Animal Welfare Fund reopened on 5 February and will close on 10 March 2021.

