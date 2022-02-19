Three nights of work to renew the road surface on slip roads at Millerhill Junction on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass are set to begin on Wednesday 23 February 2022.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out the project, with all works to be completed by the morning of Saturday 26 February.

For the safety of road workers and motorists, the slip roads onto and off the eastbound A720 at Millerhill Junction will be closed between 20.30 and 06.00 each night.

The following diversion routes will be signposted:

· Traffic wishing to exit the A720 eastbound at Millerhill Junction will be directed to continue eastwards on the A720 to Old Craighall roundabout and return via the A720 westbound to exit at Millerhill junction via the westbound off-slip. This will add approximately 2 minutes to affected journeys.

· Traffic wishing to join the A720 eastbound at Millerhill Junction will be diverted via the A720 westbound to turn at Sheriffhall roundabout and return via the A720 eastbound. This will add approximately 3 minutes to affected journeys.

All traffic management will be removed outwith working hours.

BEAR say that consultation has taken place with all stakeholders in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements, and that materials removed from the existing carriageway will be recycled using SEPA approved methods.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements on the eastbound slip roads at Millerhill Junction will address and repair defects in the road surface, such as potholes or cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“Slip road closures are essential to ensure the safety of road workers and motorists, however to minimise delays we’ve planned the works to take place during night-time hours.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience.”

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website www.trafficscotland.org for live travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.

Like this: Like Loading...