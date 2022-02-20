Back in October 2021*, a number of players from Falkirk and Linlithgow Hockey Club teamed up to run the Edinburgh 10K in support of Down’s Syndrome Scotland.

Now we’re in February 2022, and the amount donated to the team has been finalised and it comes out at £2,664.93p.

The team looking happy at the start. © 2021 J.L. Preece

Catching up with some of the squad at the weekend, Kevin Cummings confirmed that they were looking at the 10K again this year, as well as the Marathon Relay, to raise money for some of the other charities that he, and other FLHC members, are involved with.

He also added that everyone involved would like to thank all the participants and everyone that stuck their hands in their pocket to contribute.

And equally happy at the finish. © 2021 Jackie MacKenzie

We wish them every success in their ventures and, expect that we’ll be seeing them again later in the year.

Like this: Like Loading...