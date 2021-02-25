A CALA project manager will once again represent Scotland at a prestigious national awards ceremony taking place virtually from London on Friday.

Mark Foley, who oversees the Edinburgh development, The Crescent by CALA Homes (East), is one of four finalists from throughout the UK nominated in the National House Building Council (NHBC) Supreme Awards, hosted remotely due to current restrictions.

Last October Mark and his team won the “Multi-Storey Building” category at the Scottish heat of the NHBC ‘Pride in the Job’ Awards, for the second consecutive year.

They impressed the inspectors during a series of rigorous and unscheduled visits to the development – which were reduced in number due to the pandemic.

As a result of that success, Edinburgh-native Mark, 50, has the responsibility of representing Scotland in one of four categories. He’s once again up against the UK’s best multi-storey projects.

Mark Foley

Mark, who is CALA’s most decorated project manager with 14 Pride in the Job awards, alongside 10 Seal of Excellences, three regional awards and one supreme award, is delighted to reach the UK finals.

He said: “In what has been the most challenging year for those that work on construction sites, it is a privilege and honour to represent Scotland.

“It may be my name on the nomination, but I’m under no illusion, this is a team effort and the people around me have pulled together to ensure we safely and responsibly build one of the finest residential projects in the country.”

The Crescent, for which Mark is responsible, is a bold glass-fronted sweeping arc of apartments located on the grounds of the city’s iconic Donaldson’s Estate, within a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

A previous winner of the What House Awards’ Best Luxury and Best Apartment Development titles, Mark’s team has made considerable progress constructing the second of its two “wings”, with close to half of the development now sold.

Craig Lynes, Managing Director of CALA Homes (East), said: “Our site and project managers are at the helm of each and every one of our developments.

“The Crescent is already a challenging multi-faceted project, however Mark and the team during the pandemic have exhibited strong leadership qualities with an added focus and vigilance around compliance. This ensures our CALA measures are exemplary in maintaining confidence and more importantly keeping our people, business partners, members of the public and customers safe in these challenging times.

“Mark and the team at The Crescent bring us a huge amount of pride. They are the best at what they do and on behalf of CALA I would like to thank them for their valued contribution and wish them the very best at the UK Supreme Awards.”

Designed by architect, Richard Murphy OBE, The Crescent mirrors the curve of traditional New Town homes it finds itself nestled amongst.

It is a cutting-edge interpretation of Georgian architecture and design principles and boasts a number of USPs which make it a milestone development within the UK.

It is home to Scotland’s most comprehensive provision of electric vehicle charging, with infrastructure in place for all 84 properties to access their own electric vehicle charging point via private underground parking.

Residents of The Crescent also benefit from 18 acres of landscaped gardens and grounds – the largest shared garden in the city.

With prices from £519,000 to £1,750,000, The Crescent has a range of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, duplexes and penthouses available.

Buyers at The Crescent may also be eligible for CALA’s Assisted Move Service, which helps buyers make the move to their new home as smooth as possible – including helping to secure a home while they sell their existing home, and contributing to agent fees and removal costs.

https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/edinburgh/the-crescent-at-donaldsons/ or call 0131 341 2667

