Berwick Bandits have confirmed that they will start the season in May with the same team that was due to track last summer.



Their septet will be Aaron Summers, Jye Etheridge, Dany Gappmaier, Leon Flint, Kyle Bickley, Coty Garcia and Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen.



Berwick’s co-owner/promoter, Scott Courtney (pictured in the pits) said: “SpeedwayGB have announced that the season will get started in May at both Championship and Premiership level.



“After the sad news that Somerset will not be participating in the Championship in 2021, we are excited to hear that Plymouth have applied to step up to maintain a league of 12 ultra-competitive teams.



“BSP Ltd have also launched a new initiative to help bring young British riders up through the professional ranks and although there are a few tweaks to averages here or there, the FTS Bandits fall nicely into the original 2020 team building average criteria as well as the new 2021 ‘Rising Star’ system.



“We are excited to see Speedway back in action at Shielfield Park Stadium in 2021 when it is deemed safe to commence but we can’t stress enough how important it is that we all follow the government guidelines throughout these difficult times.



“We have more hope and optimism than we have had for a long time and as a club we urge everyone to look after themselves both physically and mentally.



“Speedway is nothing without the fans, the sponsors, the riders and the clubs themselves, and it is our dream to make sure we can all safely get together to enjoy opening night 2021.”

