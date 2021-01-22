Police are reminding the public that Midlothian Snowsports Centre, Biggar Road Hillend, is still currently closed with car parks also closed to members of the public.

Increased patrols will explain the regulations and to encourage people to comply with current restrictions.

Where officers encounter wilful breaches they will act decisively to enforce the law and people should not leave home unless for essential purposes.

Police Sergeant Michele Lindsay of the Lothians and Scottish Borders Division said “Midlothian Snowsports Centre, Biggar Road, Hillend is currently closed with car parks also closed to members of the public.

“ I would like to remind people, you should not leave home unless for essential purposes. The best way to stay safe is to stay at home.

“The Chief Constable has made it clear that our approach throughout the pandemic has not changed.

“Police Scotland officers will continue to support people to follow the regulations and encourage them to take personal responsibility.

“We have increased patrols in our communities to explain the regulations and to encourage people to do the right thing.

“Where officers encounter wilful breaches they will act decisively to enforce the law.

“The vast majority of people have stepped up to take responsibility and our determination and collective effort to tackle this virus must now continue in the difficult times ahead.”

