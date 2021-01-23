Ryan Porteous says that the Hibs’ players will go into today’s Betfred League Cup semi-final full of confidence but they will still be wary of the quality of St Johnstone.

This will be the team’s second visit to Hampden in recent months but the previous game ended is tears with a defeat to city rivals Hearts but Porteous insists that they players can take positives from that experience.

Both games against the Saints have been close and the 21-year-old is expecting another tough test at the national stadium but he is determined to win a trophy for his boyhood heroes.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Porteous said: “It’s a massive game. We got together as a group at the start of the season and set out objectives and goals and one was for us to go as far in cup competitions as we can. Regardless of who is still in it we always feel we can challenge in these cups.

“You are in football to win trophies and to get to national cup finals and that’s something I’ve always wanted to do growing up as a Hibs fan is to win a cup. The game on Saturday is a massive stepping stone.

“(The Hearts defeat) took a long time to get over and having looked back at that game many a time we played really well and created a lot of chances and there were some positives to take from it even though we came away with a defeat in a big game and I think we need to take that experience into this one.

“Both games against St Johnstone (this season) have been tough but we will take confidence in that they haven’t beat us this season but we will be wary because they are a good team with good quality players who can cause us problems.

There are three other teams in the tournament and we have beaten all three this season so far but they are all good teams that can hurt us, but we go into Saturday full of confidence and belief and in the right frame of mind that we can win the game.

“We have a fantastic group of players with strength in depth with the gaffer’s (Jack Ross) recent signings and we are in a fortunate position just now with a full compliment of players and we have a full belief that we can win it.

“Playing every minute of every game in the league is something I’m proud of. Having a stable and steady back four beside me helps. Paul McGinn and Paul Hanlon have been brilliant all season beside me.”

Like this: Like Loading...