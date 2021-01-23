Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross has thanked everyone involved in the Hibernian Supporters group as they continue to raise money for the club despite fans not being able to go to games.

The M8 should have been a sea of green and white this afternoon as Hibs return to the national stadium for a Betfred League Cup semi-final against St Johnstone but Covid restrictions mean that the game will be played to an empty stadium.

Hibernian Supporters asked fans to donate the money they would have spent to the club to help out in these difficult times and thousands have already rallied to the cause.

Ross said: “I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to everyone involved with Hibernian Supporters and their Hampden 100k campaign, whether it’s the volunteers behind the scenes or those who have kindly donated.

“I speak on behalf of the club when I say we would have loved to walk out to a sea of green and white at Hampden tomorrow and we’re looking forward to having everyone back as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“In the meantime, the support we’ve received in these unprecedented times has been incredible and greatly appreciated.

“We know it’s a difficult time for everyone and it’s been heartening that so many are still going above and beyond for their club. It’ll be in our thoughts at Hampden. Enjoy the game.”

HSL Chairman Jim Adie added: “Rest assured our donations right now are making a difference.

“Please spread the word to other fans who you think would have been at the game tomorrow and encourage them to visit www.hiberniansupporters.co.uk”

