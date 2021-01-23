One of Edinburgh’s newest bistros has come to the rescue of romantics across Edinburgh by launching ‘Love In A Box’, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Offering a decadent 4-course menu with the finest Scottish ingredients, The Garden Bistro at Saughton Park have curated a menu which can be prepared and presented to your loved one within 90 minutes – giving you enough time to get dressed up and create a romantic mood.

Beginning with the canapés, you can set the scene with a Stilton, date and walnut chutney puff pastry pillow.







The starter is a decadent twice-baked cheese soufflé, served with an apple and celeriac salad and the main event is a Scottish Beef Wellington, served with potato dauphinoise, Provençale vegetable slice and a port wine jus.

A devilish dessert concludes the meal with a Callebaut chocolate fondant served with macerated strawberries.

The ‘Love in a Box’ package is available to purchase now for £75 (for two people). Customers can upgrade their Box and add a signature bottle of Italian Prosecco for £95 (for two people).

Commenting on the launch, Director Chris Davidson said:“We understand how difficult the last ten months have been for everyone across the city and we hope that our new dining offer will bring some romance, fun and enjoyment to couples across the capital. It’s important to the Bistro that we work with the very best Scottish producers and our ‘Love In A Box’ package reflects the quality produce that we have on our doorstep.”

Love In A Box can be ordered now www.thegardenbistro.co.uk.

