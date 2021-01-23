Former Hibs’ defender Sol Bamba was reduced to tears after receiving support from fans in his battle against cancer.

Bamba was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma earlier this month but says he is “feeling good” after undergoing his first chemotherapy.

The 36-year-old Ivory Coast international is passing the time by going to his personal gym in the morning to studying for his coaching badges in his bid to become a manager when his playing career ends.

Hibs fans took to social media to offer their support and in addition to numerous messages from fans of all clubs, the Cardiff players wore ‘Bamba 22’ shirts with the message ‘We Fight With You’ during their warm-up ahead of last weekend’s game against Norwich.

He told Sky Sports: “That was huge for me, it made me emotional. “I cried as well. The club have been very supportive, I’m very fortunate. The support I’ve had from everyone in football around the world has been incredible.

“I’ve had messages to support me and my family. I want to thank them all. It has given me the strength to try and beat this.”

“I’ve always been very passionate about coaching.

“Obviously coming towards the end of my career, I’m getting more and more involved. I’ve been fortunate the club have given me the opportunity to take sessions with the U23s sometimes and even get involved with the first team.

“I want to go as far as I can. When I was a player, I was always ambitious to play at the highest level and I was fortunate to do that. It will be absolutely the same when I eventually become a manager.

“I want to be the best I possibly can. I’m doing the badges through the Welsh FA, who have been very good and supportive.

“Obviously I’m at the beginning of the journey so I’m going to learn as much as I can, watching and studying games, and see where that takes me.”

