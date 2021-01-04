Police Scotland will deploy increased patrols in communities to explain the regulations and to encourage people to do the right thing.

Where officers encounter wilful breaches they will act decisively to enforce the law but they will also continue to support people to follow the regulations and encourage them to take personal responsibility.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “I fully recognise the impact these further restrictions will have on people’s lives.

“However, it is clear that the significant sacrifices being made by people across Scotland are vital to help suppress the spread of coronavirus.

“Our approach throughout the pandemic has not changed. Police Scotland officers will continue to support people to follow the regulations and encourage them to take personal responsibility.

“People should not leave their homes unless for essential purposes. The best way to stay safe is to stay at home.

“Officers and staff have worked exceptionally hard throughout the pandemic to keep people safe and our visible presence will be increased over the coming days and weeks.

“We will have increased patrols in our communities to explain the regulations and to encourage people to do the right thing. Where officers encounter wilful breaches they will act decisively to enforce the law.

“The vast majority of people have stepped up to take responsibility and our determination and collective effort to tackle this virus must now continue in the difficult times ahead.”

Like this: Like Loading...