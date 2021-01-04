Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP Margaret Ferrier has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged breach of coronavirus restrictions.

The charge follows a journey she made from Glasgow to the House of Commons while waiting for results of a Covid-19 test – and a return journey after being informed she had the virus.

Westminster

Ms Ferrier is continuing as an independent MP after her suspension from the Scottish National Party, and has repeatedly ignored calls to resign.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that officers today arrested and charged a 60-year-old woman in connection with alleged culpable and reckless conduct.

“This follows a thorough investigation by Police Scotland into an alleged breach of coronavirus regulations between 26 and 29 September 2020.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and we are unable to comment further.”

