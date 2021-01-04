Police believe that the body found in water at a quarry in Granton earlier today is that of missing man Lukasz Machalski who had been missing from his home in Restalrig since Sunday, 13 December, 2020.

No formal identification has taken place at this time but Mr Machalski’s family have been notified of the development.

Enquiries are continuing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Facebook statement reads: “Around 11am on Monday, 4 January, officers recovered the body of a man from water at a quarry near West Granton Road.

“Although formal identification is still to take place, officers believe it to be Lukasz Machalski who had been missing from his home in Restalrig since Sunday, 13 December, 2020 and his family has been informed.

“Enquiries are ongoing and a full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”

