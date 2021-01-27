National Records of Scotland (NRS) report that 7,902 deaths were registered in Scotland at 24 January 2021 where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

In the week 18-24 January, 448 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, this is an increase of 75 deaths from the previous week.

Of the 448 deaths between 18-24 January, 72% were of people aged 75 and over, and 14% were aged under 65.

The highest number of deaths occurred in North Lanarkshire at 48, followed by Glasgow City at 43 and Fife at 33.

The majority of deaths occurred in hospitals representing 294 deaths, 111 occurred in care homes, 35 at home or in non-institutional settings and 8 in other institutions.

To place these statistics in context, the total number of all-cause deaths registered in the week ending 24 January was 1,543, 12% higher than the average for the same week in the period 2015 to 2019.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “Each statistic represents heartbreak for families and friends across the country. These latest figures show that the week ending 24 January has the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths registered since the week ending 3 May 2020.”

