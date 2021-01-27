Funding has been announced on Wednesday for two Edinburgh projects – Granton Station Enterprise Hub and the Nourishing Leith Hub.
Granton Station Enterprise Hub receives £1,236,150 and Nourishing Leith Hub has been awarded £944,744.
These sums have been allocated from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF) which is funding 26 projects to tackle inequalities and deliver inclusive growth.
There are over 400 businesses and organisations which will benefit from the projects along with supporting or creating over 1200 jobs. There will also be training places with the refurbishment of 26 empty buildings in Scotland.
Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said: “Together with COSLA we have invested almost £200 million through this fund since 2014 in support of locally-led regeneration projects which help to build the resilience and wellbeing of communities. I am pleased that a further 26 projects will benefit from the fund as we look to a period of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have had to lead our lives locally, pulling together more as communities, to see off the many challenges arising from coronavirus. This latest round of investment into local projects continues our ongoing support for vibrant and accessible town centres and communities.”
COSLA’s Environment and Economy spokesperson Councillor Steven Heddle said: “This work has never been more important as we look to rebuild from the devastating impact of COVID-19. Recovery from the virus must be fair to our communities and promote inclusivity, growth and wellbeing.
“The innovative projects announced today can empower our communities to deliver better places to live and work.”
This is the full list of funding announced:
|Aberdeen City Council
|Victoria Road School Community Element
|£ 1,408,965
|Aberdeenshire Council
|Number 30, The Square
|£ 2,490,903
|Argyll and Bute Council
|Kilmory Park Zones 1, 2 & 4, Lochgilphead
|£ 650,000
|Argyll and Bute Council
|Port Ellen Community Hub
|£ 746,223
|Argyll and Bute Council
|Scalasaig Business Units
|£ 335,000
|City of Edinburgh Council
|Granton Station; Enterprise Hub
|£ 1,236,150
|City of Edinburgh Council
|Nourishing Leith Hub
|£ 944,744
|Comhairlie nan Eilean Siar
|Leverhulme Community Hub
|£ 300,000
|Dundee City Council
|Camperdown Community Growing Hub
|£ 899,305
|East Dunbartonshire Council
|Twechar Outdoor Pursuits Training and Education Centre
|£ 1,100,000
|Fife Council
|Town House Community Hub – Inverkeithing
|£ 475,000
|Glasgow City Council
|The Meat Market Sheds Regeneration Project
|£ 2,640,000
|Glasgow City Council
|Greater Pollok Community Learning Hub
|£ 600,000
|Glasgow City Council
|SWG3: Yardworks Street Arts Hub
|£ 500,000
|Highland Council
|Old Clyne School Redevelopment into new Heritage Centre
|£ 982,793
|Highland Council
|Raasay Community Pontoon
|£ 442,858
|Inverclyde Council
|The Inverclyde Shed | Meet, Make + Share
|£ 504,804
|Inverclyde Council
|Community Hub , KGVI
|£ 1,184,000
|North Ayrshire Council
|The Regeneration of Millport Town Hall
|£ 1,500,000
|North Ayrshire Council
|Stevenston Beach Hub
|£ 130,000
|North Lanarkshire Council
|Reeltime, Motherwell – Music Studios & Creative Hub
|£ 1,171,270
|North Lanarkshire Council
|Springhill Community Hub
|£ 790,000
|Perth and Kinross Council
|The Perth Y Centre
|£ 1,500,000
|Scottish Borders Council
|Yetholm Community Asset Regeneration Project
|£ 133,710
|South Ayrshire Council
|Enterprising Carrick
|£ 729,659
|West Dunbartonshire Council
|Viresco Studios and Arts Centre
|£ 750,000