Funding has been announced on Wednesday for two Edinburgh projects – Granton Station Enterprise Hub and the Nourishing Leith Hub.

Granton Station Enterprise Hub receives £1,236,150 and Nourishing Leith Hub has been awarded £944,744.

These sums have been allocated from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF) which is funding 26 projects to tackle inequalities and deliver inclusive growth.

There are over 400 businesses and organisations which will benefit from the projects along with supporting or creating over 1200 jobs. There will also be training places with the refurbishment of 26 empty buildings in Scotland.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said: “Together with COSLA we have invested almost £200 million through this fund since 2014 in support of locally-led regeneration projects which help to build the resilience and wellbeing of communities. I am pleased that a further 26 projects will benefit from the fund as we look to a period of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have had to lead our lives locally, pulling together more as communities, to see off the many challenges arising from coronavirus. This latest round of investment into local projects continues our ongoing support for vibrant and accessible town centres and communities.”

COSLA’s Environment and Economy spokesperson Councillor Steven Heddle said: “This work has never been more important as we look to rebuild from the devastating impact of COVID-19. Recovery from the virus must be fair to our communities and promote inclusivity, growth and wellbeing.

“The innovative projects announced today can empower our communities to deliver better places to live and work.”

This is the full list of funding announced:

Aberdeen City Council Victoria Road School Community Element £ 1,408,965 Aberdeenshire Council Number 30, The Square £ 2,490,903 Argyll and Bute Council Kilmory Park Zones 1, 2 & 4, Lochgilphead £ 650,000 Argyll and Bute Council Port Ellen Community Hub £ 746,223 Argyll and Bute Council Scalasaig Business Units £ 335,000 City of Edinburgh Council Granton Station; Enterprise Hub £ 1,236,150 City of Edinburgh Council Nourishing Leith Hub £ 944,744 Comhairlie nan Eilean Siar Leverhulme Community Hub £ 300,000 Dundee City Council Camperdown Community Growing Hub £ 899,305 East Dunbartonshire Council Twechar Outdoor Pursuits Training and Education Centre £ 1,100,000 Fife Council Town House Community Hub – Inverkeithing £ 475,000 Glasgow City Council The Meat Market Sheds Regeneration Project £ 2,640,000 Glasgow City Council Greater Pollok Community Learning Hub £ 600,000 Glasgow City Council SWG3: Yardworks Street Arts Hub £ 500,000 Highland Council Old Clyne School Redevelopment into new Heritage Centre £ 982,793 Highland Council Raasay Community Pontoon £ 442,858 Inverclyde Council The Inverclyde Shed | Meet, Make + Share £ 504,804 Inverclyde Council Community Hub , KGVI £ 1,184,000 North Ayrshire Council The Regeneration of Millport Town Hall £ 1,500,000 North Ayrshire Council Stevenston Beach Hub £ 130,000 North Lanarkshire Council Reeltime, Motherwell – Music Studios & Creative Hub £ 1,171,270 North Lanarkshire Council Springhill Community Hub £ 790,000 Perth and Kinross Council The Perth Y Centre £ 1,500,000 Scottish Borders Council Yetholm Community Asset Regeneration Project £ 133,710 South Ayrshire Council Enterprising Carrick £ 729,659 West Dunbartonshire Council Viresco Studios and Arts Centre £ 750,000

Like this: Like Loading...