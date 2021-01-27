Funding has been announced on Wednesday for two Edinburgh projects – Granton Station Enterprise Hub and the Nourishing Leith Hub.

Granton Station Enterprise Hub receives £1,236,150 and Nourishing Leith Hub has been awarded £944,744.

These sums have been allocated from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF) which is funding 26 projects to tackle inequalities and deliver inclusive growth.

There are over 400 businesses and organisations which will benefit from the projects along with supporting or creating over 1200 jobs. There will also be training places with the refurbishment of 26 empty buildings in Scotland.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said: “Together with COSLA we have invested almost £200 million through this fund since 2014 in support of locally-led regeneration projects which help to build the resilience and wellbeing of communities. I am pleased that a further 26 projects will benefit from the fund as we look to a period of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have had to lead our lives locally, pulling together more as communities, to see off the many challenges arising from coronavirus. This latest round of investment into local projects continues our ongoing support for vibrant and accessible town centres and communities.”

COSLA’s Environment and Economy spokesperson Councillor Steven Heddle said: “This work has never been more important as we look to rebuild from the devastating impact of COVID-19. Recovery from the virus must be fair to our communities and promote inclusivity, growth and wellbeing.

“The innovative projects announced today can empower our communities to deliver better places to live and work.”

This is the full list of funding announced:

Aberdeen City CouncilVictoria Road School Community Element£    1,408,965
Aberdeenshire CouncilNumber 30, The Square£    2,490,903
Argyll and Bute CouncilKilmory Park Zones 1, 2 & 4, Lochgilphead£      650,000
Argyll and Bute CouncilPort Ellen Community Hub £    746,223
Argyll and Bute CouncilScalasaig Business Units£     335,000
City of Edinburgh CouncilGranton Station; Enterprise Hub£    1,236,150
City of Edinburgh CouncilNourishing Leith Hub£       944,744
Comhairlie nan Eilean SiarLeverhulme Community Hub£       300,000
Dundee City CouncilCamperdown Community Growing Hub£       899,305
East Dunbartonshire CouncilTwechar Outdoor Pursuits Training and Education Centre£     1,100,000
Fife CouncilTown House Community Hub – Inverkeithing£        475,000
Glasgow City CouncilThe Meat Market Sheds Regeneration Project£      2,640,000
Glasgow City CouncilGreater Pollok Community Learning Hub£        600,000
Glasgow City CouncilSWG3: Yardworks Street Arts Hub£        500,000
Highland CouncilOld Clyne School Redevelopment into new Heritage Centre£        982,793
Highland CouncilRaasay Community Pontoon£        442,858
Inverclyde CouncilThe Inverclyde Shed | Meet, Make + Share£        504,804
Inverclyde CouncilCommunity Hub , KGVI£     1,184,000
North Ayrshire CouncilThe Regeneration of Millport Town Hall£      1,500,000
North Ayrshire CouncilStevenston Beach Hub£        130,000
North Lanarkshire CouncilReeltime, Motherwell – Music Studios & Creative Hub£     1,171,270
North Lanarkshire CouncilSpringhill Community Hub£       790,000
Perth and Kinross CouncilThe Perth Y Centre£     1,500,000
Scottish Borders CouncilYetholm Community Asset Regeneration Project£       133,710
South Ayrshire CouncilEnterprising Carrick£       729,659
West Dunbartonshire CouncilViresco Studios and Arts Centre£       750,000

