Today The Scottish Government has announced £7.3 million for travel agents, brewers and indoor football centres.

The new funds will begin to take applications this week.

There are grants of £10,000 and £25,000 available. A higher payment of £30,000 is available to the largest brewers. Councils will contact the businesses about their potential entitlement.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said:“We started 2021 in a way none of us envisaged nor wanted, with additional measures in place to limit the spread of the new strain of COVID-19, protect our NHS and save lives.

“These funds recognise the unprecedented challenges that brewers, travel agents and indoor football centres have experienced since March as a result of necessary restrictions.

“We are acutely aware that this support can never compensate for the full impact on business, but we must work within the resources that are available to us, and we continue to respond to the evolving economic challenges arising from the pandemic.”

Grants available:

• £10,000 for premises which have a rateable value of up to and including £18,000

• £25,000 for premises which have a rateable value of £18,001 or above

• £30,000 for brewers only operating a property with a rateable value of over £51,000 or production over 5,000HL in 2019

More information on the Brewers Support Fund

More information on Support for Travel Agents

More information on Support for Indoor Football Centres

