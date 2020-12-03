Parents of children aged between 2 and 5 years-old living in Edinburgh, who missed a child flu vaccine appointment, are being invited to attend a new drop-in vaccination clinic this weekend, 5 and 6 December 2020.

NHS Lothian has set up the session at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People to offer parents another opportunity to make sure their child is protected against flu this winter.

The clinic is specifically for children who are registered with an Edinburgh GP but were unable to attend a previously scheduled appointment time.

Pat Wynne, Nurse Director, Primary and Community Care, added: “Flu is very infectious and can be serious. Even healthy children can become ill, which can be very unpleasant for them, and they can spread it to family.”

“This winter it’s more important than ever to prevent people getting the flu, particularly because of coronavirus. The best way to protect your child and others who are vulnerable is to get vaccinated.”

“We understand that parents are really busy and might not have been able to attend an appointment. To help make sure they don’t miss out, we’re putting on this extra flu vaccination clinic.”

The children’s flu vaccine is safe and effective. It is offered free every year as a simple, painless, nasal spray to children to help protect them from getting and spreading the flu.

In Edinburgh, parents of children aged between and 2 and 5 years old, who are not yet in school, will have received a letter to attend a scheduled appointment at a children’s flu clinic in the city.

Anyone who has received a letter to attend a child flu vaccine appointment at a clinic after 6th December should continue to attend that as normal. Children who require a flu vaccine by injection for medical or religious reasons, should approach their GP practice.

The drop-in children’s flu vaccination clinic is being held between 9am and 4pm at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People, 51 Little France Crescent, Old Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh, EH16 4SA.

Pat Wynne, Nurse Director, Primary and Community Care, added: “As this is a drop-in clinic there might be a short wait, but we strongly encourage parents who missed their appointment to take up this opportunity and attend over the weekend.”

For more information about children’s flu vaccination visit https://www.nhsinform.scot/childflu

