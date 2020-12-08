An Edinburgh homebuilder has confirmed that it will start work on the creation of a new 74 home development after purchasing prime land as part of the major Winchburgh masterplan.

Shaped by connectivity and sustainability, the new location for CALA Homes (East), Oakbank, will offer a collection of four and five-bedroom family homes at the eastern edge of the expanding West Lothian village, just 12 miles from Edinburgh city centre.

Surrounded to the northern and eastern boundary by mature woodland and the Union Canal, CALA’s collection of homes will feature linear parks and access to an abundance of green space, including attractive pathways linking it to the new 85-acre Auldcathie District Park to the west.

The wider masterplan is creating a sustainable community of 3800 homes, including 750 affordable homes, major

investment in transport links, a school campus including primary and secondary schools (currently under construction), a new canal marina, 40 acres of employment land as well as the new £6 million district park.

Gavin Pope, Land Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “With construction work at our Oakbank development now underway, we are looking forward to delivering our new homes within this location.

“The development offers a wide range of family homes which will benefit from the excellent amenity and environment

that will be delivered as part of this very exciting placemaking development.”

A further key design consideration has been the environment, locally and more generally, with mature woodland on

site retained and further diverse trees planted as part of extensive landscaping.

John Hamilton, Chief Executive of Winchburgh Developments Limited, said: “Having a developer of CALA’s calibre as our next housing partner further emphasises the appeal of the lifestyle standards we are creating here.

“The delivery of the Winchburgh masterplan is moving on at pace, with landscaping work on Auldcathie District Park set to begin early next year, and construction of the new canal marina and schools’ campus well underway. The masterplan will also deliver improved transport links for Winchburgh, such as the new M9 junction, major investment in public transport and a new network of pedestrian and cycling paths that connect into the national cycling route.”

“We’re very pleased to welcome CALA Homes along with the four Phase 2 developers already confirmed and we look forward to working together to build this exciting community.

Spanning 352 hectares, Winchburgh is one of the largest placemaking projects currently underway in the UK.

When complete, the masterplan will deliver at least 3,800 homes, including 750 affordable homes of which 450 will be for social rent.

CALA Homes will be releasing more information on Oakbank in the coming weeks. It will launch its homes off-plan next month,

with a showhome opening summer 2021. In the meantime, for more information visit the website here.

Like this: Like Loading...