If you are looking for something to keep the children amused this December, then Edinburgh Trams has it covered.

The tramway’s new Christmas activity pack has everything you need to keep little hands and minds occupied.

The people behind the pack have included everything from word searches to a reindeer name call. Children can get creative by designing their own Christmas jumper or drawing themselves into the Tram Driver’s seat. And, of course, no Christmas pack would be complete without a letter to Santa. The pack can be downloaded for free here.

Nicola Hogg, Marketing Assistant at Edinburgh Trams said:”After the success of the Tilly the Tram activity pack earlier in the year, it was a pleasure to work on something a bit more festive for the school holidays. I hope your kids have as much fun with it as I did.”

The tram team would love to see how the kids get on. You can do this by sharing photos of the finished packs on social media.

Edinburgh Trams on Twitter Facebook and Instagram

If you’re looking for a small gift for the under-fives, check out Tilly the Tram’s Noisy Birthday on Shopify with all proceeds going to Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity.

