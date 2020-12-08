Merchiston Castle School is holding a live Q&A with Dr Dale Cartwright, Deputy Head Learning and Teaching and Chemistry teacher, on Thursday 10 December 2020 at 5.30 pm.

This event will provide free academic advice to any secondary school children and their parents who wish to join the session.

There is no commitment to Merchiston necessary to attend the event, which is open to all students and their parents. The advice-based session is designed to help students from any school along their academic journey.

During the live webinar event Dr Cartwright will be on hand to answer all questions related to subject choices through to UCAS application. You can ask questions on the evening via Zoom, or you can submit your questions beforehand via the sign-up form here.

A spokesperson for Merchiston said: “We are hoping this session, in particular, will help those who still have outstanding questions or concerns regarding their UCAS applications.”

If you would like a taster of the session, there are four information-based videos available on the school website. They cover subject choices, preparing for assessment mocks, university choices and university application.

To register your interest or to submit questions, click here.

Dr Dale Cartwright

Like this: Like Loading...