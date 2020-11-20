This is the advert from the company that is probably going to deliver a large number of gifts this year.

It is perhaps difficult to think of the way that Christmas might look in 2020, but it will certainly be different from anything we have known.

With claims in past years that people get carried away with Christmas, and buy too much, Amazon is ready to help you do just that. The online giant makes it easy to send your gifts straight to the people you love.

Amazon is a big employer in the area with many people working at their Dunfermline and Edinburgh bases. The company is of course one of the giants widely accused of not paying sufficient taxes in the UK.

