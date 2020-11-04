It is possibly not the best time to be reading Drew Jamieson’s book, A Scottish Angler’s Companions. Why? because it sparks my interest in travelling to fish.



Sadly, due to the pandemic, I am confined to the City of Edinburgh, my local authority area.



That said, I will store this info on my bookshelf for, hopefully, better times. The book, subtitled, Fly fishing with the Masters, is engaging.



It is easy to read but one requires a modicum of knowledge of fishing to fully appreciate the text, some of it delightfully descriptive.



As Drew, a well-known writer who has also been in previous years responsible for the trout reservoirs of Lothian Regional Council and the fisheries of East of Scotland Water, says, Scotland’s world-famous salmon and trout fishings have inspired generations of sportsmen.



They have also inspired poets and writers and this 114-page paperback, printed in Poland by Amazon Fulfillment, take the reader on a journey to fishing haunts, some in lonely locations.



The Tweed (picture is taken near Peebles) and Clyde are covered as are fisheries in Orkney, the area around Gatehouse of Fleet, and the art of drifting in Loch Lomond are among areas covered along with the River Tay and angling in South Uist.



My appetite has been whetted but let’s park those ambitions currently and concentrate on the getting that R figure down by fishing locally. Tight lines.





