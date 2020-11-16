Internationally acclaimed Scottish composer Sir James MacMillan is one of the stars who will be celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the Eric Liddell Centre by taking part in an online broadcast on the evening of 26 November 2020.

Sir James will make the evening a family get together as his younger brother John is CEO of the Eric Liddell Centre.

Commenting on the upcoming 40th anniversary, Sir James said: “The Eric Liddell Centre is one of the jewels in the Scottish charity crown and I’m delighted to be able to join them for this celebratory event to mark their 40th Anniversary. It would be great to see as many people as possible signing up to be with us and to support this wonderful organisation.”

The virtual event will feature an exciting range of internationally renowned speakers – Sally Magnusson and world-famous author and patron of the Eric Liddell Centre, Alexander McCall Smith CBE. Joining in by an online link up from her home in Canada, Eric Liddell’s daughter Patricia Liddell Russell will talk about her inspirational father.

The Eric Liddell Centre has been providing key support to vulnerable people across Edinburgh for 40 years and have been working successfully to change perceptions of living with dementia, disabilities and mental health issues.

Following recent developments and changes to national guidelines linked to Covid-19, the charity made the decision to cancel the plans for a physical gathering and instead organise an online event via Zoom.

John MacMillan, Chief Executive of the Eric Liddell Centre said:“I am delighted that my brother James is going to help the ELC celebrate its 40th anniversary. He will be joining our other special guests Sally Magnusson and Alexander McCall Smith.

“I am very proud of the Eric Liddell Centre and all that it stands for and look forward to a wonderful evening broadcast via Zoom. It promises to be an entertaining evening of music, poetry and chat regarding the invaluable services the ELC provides and the legendary Eric Liddell whose life we will also be commemorating. Please join in and celebrate with us.”

The 40th Anniversary Celebration takes place on Thursday 26th November at 7.00pm virtually via Zoom. Tickets cost £40 per log on and are available to book via Eventbrite by visiting the link:

The Eric Liddell Centre is an Edinburgh based care charity and community hub, providing specialist dementia support together with a Carers Programme and Befriending Service.

All monies received will support the ongoing delivery of the centre’s services.

Like this: Like Loading...