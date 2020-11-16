Apex Hotels is offering the perfect excuse to book a break as it has launched its biggest sale yet.

Anyone making a booking at one of nine Apex Hotels in the UK between 19 November and 1 December 2020 will enjoy 30 per cent off their flexible room rates – with savings valid on stays into 2021.

Apex’s ‘biggest sale of the year’ offers travellers the chance to save on breaks into 2021 – ideal as a perfect Christmas gift or for those who are looking to book a break for next year with discounts on stays up until 31 October 2021.

Staycationers can live it up in London, get cultural in Edinburgh, shop up a storm in Glasgow, soak up all the history Bath has to offer or visit the city of discovery – and the world-famous V&A – in Dundee.

V&A Dundee PHOTO ©2020 The Edinburgh Reporter

And, with the Apex Assured – the brand’s quality seal across areas including cleanliness, guest safety, flexible booking and best rate guarantee – guests can rest assured they will be well taken care of from the moment they step inside and experience Apex’s signature warmer welcome, along with their savings.

Bookings can be made at www.apexhotels.co.uk from 19 November until 1 December. Discounts are valid on stays from 19 November until 31 October 2021.

Apex Grassmarket, Edinburgh 31-35 Grassmarket, Edinburgh, EH1 2HS

Apex Haymarket, Edinburgh 90 Haymarket Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5LQ

Apex City of Edinburgh, Edinburgh 61 Grassmarket, Edinburgh, EH1 2JF

Apex Waterloo Place, Edinburgh 23-27 Waterloo Place, Edinburgh, EH1 3BG

Apex City of Glasgow, Glasgow 110 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 2EN

Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa, Dundee 1 West Victoria Dock Road, Dundee, DD1 3JP

Apex City of London, London 1 Seething Lane, London EC3N 4AX

Apex London Wall, London 7-9 Copthall Avenue, London EC2R 7NJ

Apex Temple Court, London 1-2 Serjeants’ Inn, London EC4Y 1AG

Apex City of Bath, Bath James St W, Bath BA1 2DA

